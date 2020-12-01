Sarah Fuller set to kick again for Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt heads to 11th ranked Georgia this Saturday and right now the only healthy kicker on the Commodores roster remains Sarah Fuller.

Fuller is in line to kick again for Vanderbilt after becoming the first female to ever play in an SEC game last Saturday at Missouri when she kicked off to start the second half.

“None of the guys that were out last week are back, you know, we are still researching options on the roster, things like that.” said interim head coach Todd Fitch, “We are trying to provide the best situation for our team as we can, but Sarah is out there, she kicked today for us. We’re continuing to evaluate guys on the roster and people and if we can add something to the competition we will, because we want to make sure we have the best availability for our team. But, right now she kicked for us today and she is certainly out there and trying to get better.”

There is a Vanderbilt student who could be an option for Fitch, Ryley Guay kicked last season and is currently in medical school with eligibility remaining.