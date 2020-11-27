Sarah Fuller looks to make history, suiting up for Vanderbilt football team

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Sarah Fuller is living her best life, first winning an SEC Championship with the Vanderbilt women’s soccer team and now preparing to travel with the Vanderbilt football team for its game against Missouri.

She will be available as a kicker.

Fuller took to Twitter on Friday afternoon, saying “Let’s make history.”

Earlier in the week, Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason told ESPN 102.5 The Game that Sarah is an “option” at kicker. Later that afternoon, on an SEC coaches teleconference, he may have confirmed that Fuller was participating in football-related activities.

If Fuller plays Saturday, she would become be the first woman to log a snap in a Power Five game.

The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-7) will travel to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Missouri Tigers (3-3) on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 11:00 a.m. CST on SEC Network.