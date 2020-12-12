Sarah Fuller becomes first female to score in a Power 5 game

Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Commodores finally did it.

They made it to the red zone, giving Sarah Fuller the opportunity to make more history.

With less than two minutes left in the first quarter, Sarah Fuller nailed the extra point to even the score to 7-7 against Tennessee.

HISTORY 🙌



Sarah Fuller is the first woman to score in a Power 5 game. pic.twitter.com/Paq7WS24zu — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 12, 2020

Following her historic extra point, the referee can be seen chasing her down to give her the game ball. Initially she didn’t see him as her team swarmed her with hugs and high-fives.

Two weeks ago, Fuller became the first female to play in a Power 5 football game on the road at Missouri, but wasn’t given the opportunity to attempt a kick as the Commodores offense struggled to get in the red zone. They were eventually shut-out 41-0.