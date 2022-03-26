KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols junior guard Santiago Vescovi announced via his Instagram that he will be entering the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

“Coach Barnes has encouraged me to go through the NBA Draft evaluation process, and I intend to take advantage of that opportunity while maintaining my collegiate eligibility,” Vescovi said in his post.

Vescovi averaged 13.3 points per game this season while making 102 3-pointers. The guard became the second Vol ever to make 100 or more 3-pointers in a single season.

Vescovi still has two years of eligibility left if he chooses to return.