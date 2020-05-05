Saben Lee closes door on Vanderbilt career staying in NBA Draft

Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee (0) scores against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Vanderbilt junior guard Saben Lee is skipping his senior season with the Commodores and staying in the 2020 NBA Draft.

“I would like to thank Saben for his contributions to the Vanderbilt men’s basketball program,” said Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse. “We wish him well as he follows his dream of playing in the NBA. I feel he’s capable of developing into an elite defender at the next level. Offensively, he excels at getting to the basket and finishing with high variations because of his length and athleticism. He improved his outside shot this season and will continue to get better and better with reps. We wish him and his family much success going forward on his professional journey.”

Lee ranks 23rd all-time at Vanderbilt with 1,338 points. He was an explosive scorer for the Dores topping 30 or more points four times, that is second most in school history, and he scored a career high 38 against Alabama last season.

Lee was the fourth leading scorer in the SEC last season at 18.6 points per game and he was also sixth in assists at 4.2 per game.

Lee joins teammate Aaron Nesmith, who also declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.