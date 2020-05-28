Ryan Tannehill speaks out on death of George Floyd

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill passes against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill joined a growing list of sports stars Wednesday and spoke out about the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Floyd died during his arrest by Minneapolis police on a forgery charge. The four officers involved were all fired Tuesday including the officer who pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee.

Basketball star Lebron James reminded everyone that scenario is what led Colin Kaepernick to take a knee during the National Anthem and Houston Texans star JJ Watt called it “disgusting”.

Tannehill retweeted Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey who wrote “being black should not be a death sentence in America”. Tannehill followed it up with a comment of his own.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe & protected in their communities…it’s on us to use our voices and actions to make that happen. What happened is completely unacceptable. #JusticeForFloyd“

https://twitter.com/ryantannehill1/status/1265644468339904514?s=20

Logan Ryan, Delanie Walker and Jurrell Casey were players for the Titans who regularly stepped up to talk about controversies and social issues. All three of those players are no longer with the team and it is interesting to see that it was Tannehill who just signed a four-year deal worth $118-million stepped up and took a stand on controversial social issue.

Tannehill’s stance has been met with support from Titan fans, but it is in the Titans locker room where his chance to speak out could make the biggest impact as his leadership and stature continue to grow in the organization.