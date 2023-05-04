NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nissan Stadium will look a little different this upcoming season.. As it makes the switch to turf.

The switch to turf was announced by the Tennessee Titans earlier this year. A decision that has received mixed reviews from players, but it’s one the Titans have determined is the best for their bodies.

Statistics showed that Nissan Stadium had more lower body injuries than other stadiums across the league with the type of turf they plan to install this offseason. It’s also the same turf inside the practice bubble at the Ascension St. Thomas Sports Park.

“I always hear guys always talking about like they don’t like turf because of like non-contact stuff, but I don’t think I remember I really had a problem with turf,” said Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo. “I had turf all throughout high school and college.”

While most players, like Chig, don’t care what surface they play on, Ryan Tannehill prefers grass.

“I don’t love [turf],” said Tannehill. “I’ve always enjoyed playing on grass more than turf — just easier on your body, your joints, your skin as you’re on the ground.”

“I don’t think it affects the quality of the game or anything, but it definitely affects how you feel the next day.”

The turf will be ready for the start of the 2023 season. The team’s schedule is set to be released May 11.