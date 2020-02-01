Ryan Tannehill named NFL’s ‘Comeback Player of the Year’

AP Comeback Player of the Year, Tennessee Titans’ Ryan Tannehill speaks at the NFL Honors football award show Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans might not be playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but there are a few players in Miami for Saturday’s NFL Honors event.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill started off the night by taking home the AP Comeback Player of the Year award.

It’s been a storybook season for Tannehill. After being traded by the Miami Dolphins last year, he came to Tennessee as the backup to Marcus Mariota, only to find himself taking over the starter role six games into the season.

During the regular season, Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also led the NFL with a 117.5 rating in 2019.

Since Week 7, he guided the Titans to a 9-4 record and helped get them all the way to the AFC Championship game, where the Titans lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tannehill was also selected as both the 2019 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and the 2019 Most Improved Player of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.