Ryan Tannehill missed Friday’s practice with an illness

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) yells instructions in a scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans have suffered a heavy amount of injuries in the first half of the season — most notably losing their star running back Derrick Henry to a foot injury — but being without your starting quarterback would be by far the toughest loss.

Ryan Tannehill did not practice Friday despite practicing in full throughout the week.

Mike Vrabel classified it as an “illness” but would not specify any further.

When asked if it’s COVID-related, he reiterated it is an illness and Tannehill will have “no designation.”

Typically no designation on the injury report is a good thing. A designation is typically “out” or “questionable” so not having a designation means the expectation is that he will play Sunday against the Saints.

Vrabel did rule three players out in his Friday media availability. Linebacker David Long Jr., Greg Mabin and Dane Cruikshank will not play Sunday.