There was no definitive word from head coach Mike Vrabel if quarterback Ryan Tannehill would be available next Sunday at Houston.

Tannehill went down in the 4th quarter of the Titans win over the Colts with an ankle injury, but was able to finish the game after missing just one play.

He was wearing a walking boot during his post game interview session but said it was just to take any pressure off the ankle on the way to the car.

“Good, he is progressing.” Vrabel said Monday afternoon, “A lot of guys, the day after the game, they’re getting treatment. We will continue to evaluate all those guys and see where we are on Wednesday.”

Tannehill is not “a lot of guys” though, he is the Titans starting quarterback and he has never missed a game since taking over for Marcus Mariota in 2019.

If he can not got it would likely mean the the first start of rookie quarterback Malik WIllis’s career. After playing heavily in the preseason Willis has waited in the shadows through most of the Titans first six games.

Willis has still had seven more weeks of valuable practice time and Vrabel has liked what he has seen, “He has continued to improve. He has taken the ownership of the show team. That is where every backup quarterback gets their reps. He still is understanding the gameplan and still being ready to go. I kind of like where that has been the last couple of weeks. I thought maybe the first week of the season it was something that was new for him. We had a conversation about how he needs to operate and get those guys to function. Whether it is preparing for the next week’s game, it has been good.”

If Tannehill can not go the Titans would also likely elevate Logan Woodside from the practice squad to back Willis up.

The Titans opened just 1.5 point favorites at last place Houston this Sunday indicating the uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Even if Tannehill can go it would appear his mobility would be limited limiting some of the things the Titans can do offensively