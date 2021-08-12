Running back Darrynton Evans set to start for Titans in preseason game vs. Falcons

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Friday evening, marking the first time the team has played in a preseason game since August of 2019.

And while some starters will see game action, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said he does not anticipate playing quarterback Ryan Tannehill or running back Derrick Henry.

One player fans should expect a heavy dose of, second-year running back Darrynton Evans.

Vrabel said, “I can’t tell you how long he’ll play, but he’ll start the game at running back and he’ll have some carries and hopefully, they can blitz him and he can go in there and pick them up and get some work and then maybe he gets a return (on the special teams). I’m not sure, but he’ll come out at some point.”

Evans, who was the Titans’ third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is trying to solidify his spot as the No. 2 running back, behind Henry. He didn’t get much work in last season due to ongoing issues with his hamstring, but being healthy in camp has given him opportunities to improve.

“Good because he has been out there, he has been available. He has been out there every day,” said Vrabel. “When you do that, you get better, you build more confidence, and your body gets ready for an NFL season.”

Veteran offensive guard Rodger Saffold can’t always see everything Evans is doing in practice, but he has been impressed with what he is seeing on film.

“He’s always finishing, hes always looking to make quick decisions. He is not hesitant when he runs the ball and I’m really excited to see what he can do,” said Saffold.

Evans and the rest of the Titans will battle with the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, on News 2. Kick-off set for 6 p.m. (CT).