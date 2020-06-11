Rose Bowl honors Peyton Manning with commemorative plaque

PASADENA, Calif. (WATE) – A commemorative plaque honoring Peyton Manning has been installed at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California.
The plaque was gifted to the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation by Kevin G. Clifford.
It is located outside Tunnel 16, the same number he wore as a Tennessee Volunteer. Manning made his college football debut against UCLA at Rose Bowl Stadium in 1994.
