Rookie Nate Davis earns 1st team reps at Titans Camp

The battle at right guard is already underway at Titans Training Camp .

One of the biggest questions facing the Titans is who replaces Josh Kline. Is it veteran Kevin Pamphile’s job or can rookie third round pick Nate Davis take it from him before the season gets here?

Monday Mike Vrabel gave Davis a look giving him extended time with the 1st team offensive line.

The head coach said it is all a part of the process, “We do different things each day to try to put guys in positions to work with other guys. That was the case with Nate (Davis) today. Like a lot of practices, there are going to be some good things that he did and some things that we have to continue to fix. That’s how every practice goes.”



The Titans clearly like Davis after using the 82nd pick of the draft on him while some screamed from them to draft a pass rushing linebacker or a tight end.

“He’s a young player who’s got some talent, some skill that we liked” Vrabel said, “Jon (Robinson) and I and the offensive line coaches and the scouts identified him as somebody that we would like to have and work with in our scheme, and he was there for us. This is all a part of the process.”

The Titans let Josh Kline go after two seasons as the teams starting right guard and are looking for Pamphile or Davis to replace him and anchor the right side with 4th year tackle Jack Conklin.

The Titans are off Tuesday but return to St. Thomas Sports Park Wednesday morning for their 5th practice of training camp.