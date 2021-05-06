Rodgers for Tannehill not financially impossible for Titans

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Could an Aaron Rodgers trade to the Titans actually happen? If it included Ryan Tannehill it would have to happen after June 1st.

ESPN.com’s Bill Barnwell wrote about seven potential trade targets for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week and the Titans were listed as one of his possible teams.

In that scenario the Titans send quarterback Ryan Tannehill and draft picks to the Green Bay for Rodgers.

Rodgers’ base salary of $14,7-million dollars is a problem the Titans or many teams would find a way to handle and Tannehill has a sizeable but not impossible amount of dead money to deal with.

Tannehill’s $24.5-million salary this season is already guaranteed and March 21st his 2022 base salary of $29-million also become fully guaranteed. Former NFL agent Joel Corry explained the Titans are not tied to those numbers though, the guaranteed base salary would go to Green Bay in a trade.

The only thing they are on the hook for is his $15-million in remaining pro-rated signing bonus. After June 1st that could be cut in half to $7.5-million.

Rodgers dead money is the bigger issue for Green Bay to handle and would likely also require a post June 1st trade.

When I first looked at this and the numbers it looked impossible, but it is not for the Titans and the Packers may not have a choice at the end of the day.

Aaron Rodgers is likely headed somewhere, is it Nashville? That is not impossible.