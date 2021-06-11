Rockers shuts down ECU, gives Vanderbilt 1-0 advantage in Super Regional

Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker throws against East Carolina during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Postseason baseball heats up on West End this weekend with Super Regional action between Vanderbilt and East Carolina. And it was the Commodores who edged the Pirates 2-0 in Game 1 to take control of the series 1-0.

And Fans were treated with a pitchers dual between Vanderbilt starter Kumar Rocker and East Carolina starter Gavin Williams.

Rocker struck out 11 in 7 2/3 innings of scoreless ball while Williams was charged with two earned runs in 8 1/3 innings while striking out 13.

Vanderbilt head coach said that is what the team needed from their ace on Friday.

“This is a certainly a situation at the end of the year where you know that games are important and they’re closely-contested and there’s very little difference between teams. You need guys that are willing to get out there and leave it on the field. He’s done that continually,” said Corbin.

Nick Maldonado got the final out of the eighth inning and Luke Murphy recorded his eighth save of the season with a perfect ninth for the Dores.

And while one run was essentially enough for Rocker, Vandy did add some insurance late.

“We just scratched out enough runs. Runs were very expensive today,” Corbin said. “We kind of knew that that was going to be the deal, but you get to this point in the season when you’ve got the best 16 teams in the country all coming together it typically is this way. So we’ll take it and we’ll move forward.”

Vanderbilt is now one win away from returning to the College World Series. East Carolina can hold off elimination by winning Saturday’s contest scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Hawkins Field.