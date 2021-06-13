Rocker, Leiter give Vanderbilt a legit shot at defending its CWS title

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Vanderbilt is back in the College World Series for the fifth time in 11 years. And a big reason why the Vandy Boys have a good shot at defending their title, they have the dynamic pitching duo of Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter.

In a way they might be college’s odd couple, two aces on one team but when it comes down to it they’re both solid on the bump and both came to Vanderbilt to win championships.

Rocker is looking for his second ring with the Commodores, while young Jack is going to experience Omaha for the very first time. Both have proven they are ready for the big stage.

This dynamic duo showcased superior performances in the Super Regional against East Carolina. Rocker tallied 11 strikeouts and now has a 2.46 ERA for the season, adding 155 strikeouts.

“He gives us what we need at the time that we need it and this is certainly a situation at the end of the year where you know that games are important,” said Vanderbilt Head Coach Tim Corbin. “He feels these situations, he loves the arena of competition.”

Leiter also had a big outing against the Pirates, striking out 10, lowering his ERA to 2.10. He now leads the team with 166 K’s this season.

Corbin said, “He is as good as it gets. He is a competitive kid with good stuff and he too loves the arena of competition.”

So if these two can continue to dominate in Omaha, a third College World Series title could be a real possibility for Vanderbilt.