Rinne pulled again 6-3 Preds loss to Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks right wing Jake Virtanen (18) drags down Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33), of Sweden, in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Bo Horvat scored one of Vancouver’s five power-play goals, and the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators 6-3 on Thursday night to stop a three-game slide.

The Canucks went 5 for 6 with the man advantage. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists, and Tyler Graovac, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser also scored power-play goals before Tanner Pearson made it 6-3 with a short-handed goal with 2:02 remaining.

Nashville dropped its sixth consecutive game. Ryan Johansen, Calle Jarnkrok and Matt Duchene scored for the Predators, and Pekka Rinne made 12 saves on 17 shots before he was replaced by Juuse Saros.