Richardson scores go-ahead goal as Preds beat Columbus 5-2

Nashville Predators right wing Brad Richardson (15) is congratulated by Nick Cousins (21) after Richardson scored a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 5-2. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Brad Richardson scored the go-ahead goal with 9 minutes left, and the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2.

Colton Sissons, Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg also scored in the third period, and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal for Nashville.

Goalie Juuse Saros made 42 saves for the victory. The Predators now have won seven of their last eight against Columbus in Nashville, a nice omen for the former Central Division rivals reunited in this pandemic-affected season. Columbus captain Nick Foligno and Alexandre Texier each scored a goal.

The Predators start the season 2-0 and will finish up their homestand early next week with back-to-back games against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday and Tuesday.

