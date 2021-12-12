NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With their Bye Week finally behind them and several players back from injuries, the Titans look to sweep the rival Jaguars Sunday in Nashville.

After 12 games the Titans were 8-4 but also plagued by injuries that have caused them to use an NFL record number of players this season.

Saturday the Titans activated three players from Injured Reserve bringing back Julio Jones, Racey McMath and Dane Cruikshank.

Jones is obviously the most significant to the Titans roster with fellow receiver AJ Brown down with a chest injury.

The Titans traded a second-round pick to Atlanta for Jones, but a series of hamstring pulls have slowed him all season long causing the Titans to finally put him on Injured Reserve a month ago.

Julio Jones Stats-

Receptions-21

Yards- 336

Yards Per Catch- 16.0

Touchdowns- 0

“Excited to get Julio (Jones) back. “ said quarterback Ryan Tannehill, “Have to build on things we have done in the past. It has been a little while since we threw/caught together. These practice reps will be huge. We got some practice reps on Monday which was nice. Excited to see him back out here making plays and looking good running. Like I mentioned, excited to have him back,” said Tannehill.

Jones and Tannehill will look to expose a Jacksonville defense giving up 248 yards passing per game and a whopping 7.5 per pass play.

The Titans may not have to throw it much against a team giving up over 116 yards per game on the ground. Two weeks ago in New England, the Titans got their ground game going with 270 yards against the Patriots with both Dontrell Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman topping 100 yards.

Injuries are still an issue on defense for the Titans with Bud Dupree, David Long and now Jackrabbit Jenkins all down with injuries. The Titans did get back middle linebacker Rashaan Evans this week to pair with Jayon Brown inside.

The Jaguars have struggled mightily to put points on the board this season. They have not scored 24 points in a single game and have not scored more than 17 in any of their last 6 averaging only 15 points per game, second-worst in the NFL.

The Titans will look to keep the heat on rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence who has only 9 touchdown passes all season.

Trevor Lawrence stats-

Completions- 247

Yards- 2,514

Completion Percentage- 58%

Touchdowns- 9

Interceptions- 10

🏈 TITAN UP all season long with the latest news and notes on the Tennessee Titans

Of course, the great equalizer is turnovers. The Titans turned it over 9 times while not creating a single turnover in the last two games, both losses.

While the Titans have struggled with turnovers recently dropping from +2 to -9 in the last two weeks the Jags have struggled in that department all season playing at -15 ranking 31st in the NFL.