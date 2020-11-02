Reports: Titans trade for Charger’s DB Desmond King

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King (20) looks on during an NFL football game against Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the NFL’s trade deadline looming and the Titans having areas needing to be addressed, the team made a move for a former All-Pro cornerback.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chargers have traded the Titans defensive back and punt returner Desmond King to the Titans.

This move comes ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline of 3 p.m. C.T.

The addition of King will cost the Titans $1.13 million and one of their three 6th round picks according to Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com.

The 25-year-old was a first-team All-Pro in 2018 and in his four seasons, he racked up 213 tackles, 17 passes defensed, 14 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.

King was ruled out of Sunday’s loss at the Broncos for non-injury related reasons. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said after the game is not playing was a “team decision.” He made his frustrations with playing time known back in September with this tweet:

Is there a reason I’m not on the field? 🤔 some people want to know — Desmond E. King II (@blaqbadger14) September 21, 2020

The corner is currently playing on the final year of his rookie deal and has been a solid piece of the Chargers’ defense since they drafted him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft out of Iowa.