Reports: Titans adding Johnathan Joseph

Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (24) talks with a coach during an NFL organized team activities football practice Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Multiple reports (Dianna Russini, Aaron Wilson) have the Titans bringing in veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph on a 1-year deal.

Joseph is 36-years old and a 2-time Pro Bowler who was drafted 24th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2006 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. Joseph played 9 seasons for the Houston Texans after leaving the Bengals in free agency.

He was a highly regarded defensive back for over 10 years with 31 career interceptions and 195 passes defended, but he is in the twilight of his career.

With Malcolm Butler and Adoree Jackson returning for the Titans and the team taking LSU’s Kristian Fulton in round two of the draft last Friday Joseph appears to be veteran depth and experienced voice in a young secondary.