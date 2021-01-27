Reports: Tennessee to hire UCF’s Josh Heupel as head coach

Central Florida head coach Josh Heupel waves his arms to work the crowd during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Memphis, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee will make University of Central Florida’s Josh Heupel the 27th head football coach in program history, according to multiple reports.

First reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Tennessee is expected to make UCF’s Josh Heupel the new head coach of Tennessee, replacing Jeremy Pruitt after he was fired amid an investigation into NCAA violations.

ESPN senior writer Chris Low also reported Tuesday that Heupel is expected to be named the next coach of the Volunteers.

It would be the first major hire for newly-appointed Director of Athletics Danny White, who originally hired Heupel during his tenure leading the UCF athletics department.

Heupel has a career record of 28-8 at UCF. He led the Knights to a 12-0 regular season record in 2018 and an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, becoming just the third coach in history to lead a team to an undefeated regular season in his first year coaching.

In his second year as coach, the Knights finished with a 10-3 record and a win over Marshall in the Gasparilla Bowl. The UCF ranked 2nd in the nation in total offense in 2019. The Knights finished the 2020 season with a 6-4 record.

While serving as Missouri offensive coordinator in 2017, Missouri was ranked first in the SEC for total offense and eighth overall in the nation.

As a quarterback at Oklahoma, Heupel led the Sooners to a BCS National Championship title in 2000 under head coach Bob Stoops and finished as a runner-up to Chris Weinke for the Heisman Trophy. As a quarterbacks coach at his alma mater, he helped quarterback Sam Bradford win the 2008 Heisman Trophy and become the first overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.