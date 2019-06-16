Reports: Pelicans to trade Davis to Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers guards Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans during a 112-104 Laker win at Staples Center on December 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, […]

The New Orleans Pelicans are trading forward Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN and USA Today on Saturday.

The Pelicans will get Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks, including the No. 4 selection in next week’s draft, ESPN said.

For the Lakers, it will mean the superstar will be lending a hand to LeBron James. James signed with the Lakers as a free agent last summer.

Davis was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft, USA Today said. He requested a trade out of New Orleans earlier this, but was fined $50,000 for it since the league forbids public trade requests.

The trade can’t become official until the new league year begins on July 6, The Associated Press reported.