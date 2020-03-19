Reports- MLB considering skipping draft with shortened season

Daniel Espino, a right handed pitcher from the Georgia Premier Academy, in Statesboro, Ga., places his name on the draft board after being selected No. 24 by the Cleveland Indians in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, Monday, June 3, 2019, in Secaucus, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- There aren’t too many professional leagues right now that feel good about finishing or starting their seasons, and that includes Major League Baseball. Just this week, MLB commissioner Rob Manferd pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest because of new COVID-19 developments. The Federal Government is restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

The 2020 college baseball season is canceled and so is the College World Series in Omaha, where the MLB Draft was supposed to take place in June. Reports are now suggesting the league is considering skipping its amateur draft this year and putting off the next international signing period as a way to preserve cash during this unpredictable period of time.

Tim Corbin has two CWS titles with the Vanderbilt Commodores, but won’t have the chance to see how this season plays out. He said this has affected all his players, but especially seniors and those who are eligible for the draft.

“I’ll stay in contact with all of them. Those juniors and potentially eligible sophomore have decisions to make, but that all hinges upon what professional baseball is going to do and I don’t they have answers either. This is going to be to be it’s own little equation and issue that they will have to figure out,” said Corbin.

There are some solutions swirling out there, such as an increase in doubleheaders and playing past October by using enclosed stadiums and warm-weather sites.

The main issue right now is there is no money coming in from tickets, broadcast and sponsorship contracts and that could eventually lead to administrative staff layoffs. As for a solution, there is nothing set in stone, just a lot of guessing. Expect more plans should develop as new information comes out about COVID-19 in the upcoming week.