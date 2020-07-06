Reports: Mahomes and Chiefs agree on 10-year extension worth over $400 mil

(WKRN) – Anyone with eyeballs knew a blockbuster deal was headed in the direction of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, but reports indicate it is even bigger than anticipated.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the 24-year-old quarterback has agreed on a 10-year extension with the Chiefs, keeping him in Kansas City until 2031.
Schefter is continuing to update this developing story and now indicates the deal will be worth over $400 million, making it the richest contract in NFL history.
A specific number has yet to be reported.