TDH reports 724 new COVID-19 cases, 52,155 total, 653 deaths in Tennessee
Reports: Mahomes and Chiefs agree on 10-year extension worth over $400 mil

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs began talking about a repeat before they had even left the stadium following their Super Bowl triumph. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(WKRN) – Anyone with eyeballs knew a blockbuster deal was headed in the direction of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, but reports indicate it is even bigger than anticipated.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the 24-year-old quarterback has agreed on a 10-year extension with the Chiefs, keeping him in Kansas City until 2031.

Schefter is continuing to update this developing story and now indicates the deal will be worth over $400 million, making it the richest contract in NFL history.

A specific number has yet to be reported.

