NASHVILLE, Tenn. – According to a report from Brett McMurphy of Stadium, the 7-5 Vols will play 7-5 Louisville in the Music City Bowl.

The last time Tennessee was in the Music City Bowl was the last time they made a bowl game in 2016.

In that game, Josh Dobbs lead the Vols to a 38-24 victory over No. 24 Nebraska.

The Music City Bowl has yet to officially announce the match-up.

The game will be played December 30th at 3 p.m. at Nissan Stadium and on ESPN.