Report: Titans trade Jurrell Casey to Broncos, receive 7th round pick

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) rushes in against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game in Indianapolis. The Denver Broncos have acquired five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans. Two people familiar with the trade tell The Associated Press that the Titans swapped Casey to Denver for a seventh-round draft pick. The move cannot become official until the new league year begins later Wednesday, March 18, 2020, though most teams won’t announce official signings until players pass physicals to finalize deals. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- According to numerous reports, the Tennessee Titans have made a surprising news trading defensive end Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos, in exchange for a 7th round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Casey was originally drafted by the Titans in the third round of 2011 NFL Draft and grew into a leader over the last seven seasons. He also was a force on the field, serving as a rare interior pass-rusher. He added 45.5 sacks, with 7.0 sacks in 2018 and 5.0 sacks in 2019, all with the Titans.

While the news wasn’t expected, Casey does free up about 30 million dollars in cap space, which makes many think that Titans general manager Jon Robinson is about to make a big move.

Right now, there is speculation out there that the Titans will go after defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who has ties with head coach Mike Vrabel from their days together in Houston.