Report: Titans sign TE Anthony Firkser to a one-year deal

Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser (86) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Ravens defeat Titans 20-13. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Earlier in the week, tight end Jonnu Smith agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots, but the Tennessee Titans have decided to keep one player in the two-tone blue.

According to Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com, Tennessee has agreed to a one-year deal with Anthony Firkser in lieu of a restricted free agent tender.

Firkser has been a solid edition for the Titans. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard in 2017 and spent time with the Jets and Chiefs before signing with the Titans in 2018.

In the last three seasons, Firkser has played a reserve role on offense, while also contributing on special teams. In 2020, he caught 39 passes for 387 yards with a touchdown.

Overall, Firkser’s recorded 72 receptions for 816 yards with three TDs.