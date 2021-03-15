Report: Titans set to sign pass rusher Bud Dupree

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) forces a fumble by Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers recovered the fumble and Lock was injured on the play. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Good things come to those who wait.

As Titans fans watched Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith sign contracts with other teams, the anxiety was setting it.

It took until later in the evening, but the Titans made a big splash as they’re expected to sign former Steelers pass rusher Bud Dupree, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The deal is reportedly a five-year contract worth $85 million with $35 million guaranteed.

Dupree posted 19.5 sacks in the last two seasons while the Titans as a team had 19 sacks in 2020.

Before tearing his ACL Week 12, Dupree was on track toward having back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks having collected eight already.

The deal was made during the NFL’s legal tampering period, but will not be made official until the new league year begins Wednesday, March 17 at 3 pm CST.