Report: Titans releasing cornerback Malcolm Butler

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 19: Dede Westbrook #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars makes a catch against Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter of a game at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

With the new league year and free agency only 8 days away the Tennessee Titans are making big move to create space under the salary cap and are waiving cornerback Malcolm Butler.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the Titans have told Butler about the move. Waiving Butler will save the Titans $10.2-million against the salary cap. He was slated to count $14.2-million against the cap, he has $4-million in dead money remaining from his original signing bonus.

Butler signed a 5-year, $61.25-million deal with the Titans back in 2018. He was arguably the Titans best defensive player in 2020 when pulled down 4 interceptions and defended 14 passes. He also had a career high 100 tackles.

The NFL still has not set a salary cap so do not know exactly where they are against, but if the cap is about $185-million they would be over $20-million under it after this move.