Report: Titans pick up option on Adoree’ Jackson, not Corey Davis

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Adoree’ Jackson #25 of the Tennessee Titans reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- According to ESPN’s Turron Davenport, the Tennessee Titans have reportedly exercised the fifth-year option in cornerback Adoree’ Jackson’s contract.

Jackson is set to make just over $2 million this season and $10.244 million in 2021 before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The former first round pick out of USC appeared in all 16 games in each of his first two NFL seasons. He finished with 70 tackles, 17 passes defended, three forced fumbles and no interceptions as a rookie, and then followed that up with 73 tackles, 10 passes defended and two picks in 2018.

Meanwhile, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has confirmed that Titans have declined to pick up the fifth-year option for wide receiver Corey Davis.

The fifth-year option would have carried a $15.68 million salary for Davis in 2021.

The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, has 142 receptions for 1,867 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons with the Titans. There would be room for both Davis and A.J. Brown on Tennessee’s roster, but the fifth-year option would nearly double his 2020 cap hit of $8.17 million.

The Titans will essentially wait for Davis to prove his value on a potential free-agent market before locking themselves into a 2021 rate well into the mid-teens.