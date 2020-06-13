Report: Titans linked to Colin Kaepernick rumors

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. Kaepernick has been a leader in the fight for social justice by people of color not just in the football world or the sports world. Recent developments have raised his profile and, more significantly, reminded many of the sacrifices he has made while protesting social injustice and police brutality.(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tom Brady isn’t coming to Nashville, but could another high-profile quarterback be linked to the Titans?

Bleacher Report cites a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler who linked the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans to a potential NFL return landing spot for Colin Kaepernick.

“A couple of options: Tennessee Titans, because they love to run that play action. Ryan Tannehill, using his athleticism. They don’t have a natural backup right now, so that would be a good fit.

“And then the dearth of quarterback quality in places like Washington and Jacksonville, those are options potentially. And then the Los Angeles Chargers because they have Justin Herbert, the rookie, if they want to give him a true redshirt year they could roll with Tyrod Taylor, an athletic quarterback, with Kaepernick right behind him.”

The former 49ers quarterback became a free agent in March of 2017 and hasn’t been signed to a team since. He made headlines after kneeling during the national anthem to protest against racial injustice and police brutality at the start of the 2016 season.

Kaepernick previously lead his San Francisco team to a 12-4 season including an NFC Championship berth in 2013.