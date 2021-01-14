Report: Titans interview defensive coordinator candidate

Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant for the secondary coach Teryl Austin, right, during an NFL football training camp practice in Latrobe, Pa., Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Titans appear to be moving quickly to fill a hole they did not last season and are interviewing defensive coordinator candidates.

Gerry Dulac who covers the Steelers for the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reports Steelers secondary coach Teryl Austin interviewed with the Titans Thursday for their defensive coordinator position.

The Titans did not name a defensive coordinator last season and while Mike Vrabel tried to down play its importance all season said Monday outside linebacker coach Shane Bowen was in effect, the defensive coordinator, running the meetings and calling the plays.

Austin is no stranger to the Titans. The Team interviewed him for their head coaching vacancy back in 2016 when they hired Mike Mularkey.

He has experience as an NFL defensive coordinator running the Lions defense from 2014 to 2017 and then the Benglas in 2018. Maybe more important though are his ties to former Titans coordinator Dean Pees who he served under with the Baltimore Ravens from 2011 to 2013 as the teams secondary coach.

The Steelers had the third best pass defense in the NFL this year giving up only 194 yards per game. The Titans were 29th giving up 277 yards per game.