Report: Titans Clowney unlikely to play Sunday vs. Bears

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers won 27-24. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Just a few days after releasing Vic Beasley, the Tennessee Titans could now be without their other outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney as NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports he’s dealing with a meniscus injury.

From @gmfb Weekend: Jadeveon Clowney is dealing with meniscus issue in his knee, sources tell me. All options, including surgery, are on the table for the #Titans' edge rusher. He's questionable for tomorrow vs. the #Bears, as he's been trying to battle through the issue. pic.twitter.com/U5UA5xjnTm — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 7, 2020

Garafolo’s source says that Clowney is could need surgery on his knee and after not practicing all week, he is unlikely to play against the Bears. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said the team will make a decision soon.

“Trying to do what’s best for him and best for the football team, and that was to give him a couple of days of rest. We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow, and at 10:30 Sunday, make a decision on the 48 guys that go to the game,” said Vrabel.

Clowney’s status for next Thursday’s game versus the Colts is also in question, per Garafolo.

The three-time Pro Bowler skipped all but one practice before the Titans game against the Bengals, but did play in that game.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted that a meniscus trim would likely sideline him for a few weeks, while the full repair would his 2020 season.