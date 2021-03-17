Report: Titans agree to terms to re-sign LB Jayon Brown

Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) runs onto the field amidst pyrotechnic smoke before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms to re-sign with linebacker Jayon Brown, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reports that Brown is returning on a one-year contract worth $5.25 million.

The former UCLA Bruin has been one of the most consistent and versatile players on the Titans defense over the last few seasons.

He started 10 games last season for the Titans before suffering his elbow injury.

Brown enters his fifth season in the league, last season he finished with 76 tackles, a sack, an interception and eight passes defended.

Brown, a fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, emerged as a starter in 2018 after primarily being a backup as a rookie. He established himself in 2018, finishing with 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, an interception returned for a touchdown and 6 passes defended.

For his career, Brown has posted 330 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions in 56 career games.