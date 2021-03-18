Report: Titans adding cornerback Kevin Johnson

The Tennessee Titans continue to add former Houston Texans agreeing to a deal with cornerback Kevin Johnson Thursday according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Texans drafted Johnson in the 1st round in 2015 but he has not lived up to the pick. After four years in Houston Johnson played 2019 in Buffalo and then 2020 in Cleveland where he started six games. He has just one career interception.

The Titans are trying to rebuild their secondary after waiving Malcolm Butler, Adoree Jackson and Kenny Vaccaro in a salary dump this off-season.