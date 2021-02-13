Report: Tennessee Titans have shown interest in pass rusher J.J. Watt

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) is seen during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Houston Texans made the decision on Friday to release pass rusher J.J. Watt, per his request. Now the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is looking for a new home and there are several teams intrigued by the idea of bringing him in. According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, approximately a dozen teams have shown interest in Watt, including the Tennessee Titans.

The main reason why the Watt could be interested in coming to Nashville, is his connection tog Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who worked with the Texans as a linebackers coach for three seasons, and then defensive coordinator for one.

Vrabel and Titans general manager Jon Robinson are hunting for a pass rusher in the coming months. Last offseason, they brought in Jadeveon Clowney, who played in just eight games and didn’t record a sack, and took a chance on Vic Beasley, who was released after playing in just five games. The Titans were worst teams in the league at getting to the quarterback, as they recorded just 19 sacks on the season.

If Watt joined the Titans, he’d also be familiar with the AFC landscape, facing his former team, the Houston Texans at least two times a year.

But even with Tennessee showing interest, the favorite landing spot for Watt appears to be Pittsburgh. He’d get the chance to reunite with his younger brothers T.J. Watt and Derek Watt and because Steelers pass rusher Bud Dupree is a free agent, it could set up for a nice payday.

Werder reports that the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills have also showed interest in Watt.