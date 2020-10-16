Report: Tennessee Football fined for failure to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

ATHENS, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers converse during pregame warmups at Sanford Stadium on October 10, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the Tennessee football program has been fined for their failure to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

The report indicated that it wasn’t anything egregious, just a failure to properly wear a mask on the sideline.

News: The SEC fined at least three teams for not adhering to COVID-19 protocols, sources tell @SINow: Ole Miss, A&M & Tennessee.



AD Ross Bjork confirmed to SI A&M’s fine.



Greg Sankey had sent memos to schools warning of a $100K reduction in conference revenue for non-compliance — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 16, 2020

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a memo to teams last week that failure to adhere to protocols would result in a $100,000 fine. The money is deducted from the team’s portion of the conference revenue share at the end of the season.

According to the report Ole Miss and Texas A&M were also fined.