Report: Tennessee Football fined for failure to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the Tennessee football program has been fined for their failure to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.
The report indicated that it wasn’t anything egregious, just a failure to properly wear a mask on the sideline.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a memo to teams last week that failure to adhere to protocols would result in a $100,000 fine. The money is deducted from the team’s portion of the conference revenue share at the end of the season.
According to the report Ole Miss and Texas A&M were also fined.