Report: Ravens’ Marcus Peters fined for dramatic celebration on Titans logo

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Baltimore Ravens left Nashville last weekend with a playoff win over the Tennessee Titans, but it came at a cost for one player. On Saturday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Ravens’ cornerback Marcus Peters has been fined $15,000 for taunting.
The discipline was for “physical actions directed at the Titans bench” by Peters, the source told Pelissero.
On Sunday, Peters sealed the Ravens’ win by intercepting Ryan Tannehill. As soon as the clock hit zero, Peters jumped to his feet and led more than a dozen defenders to the Titans’ midfield logo, where he placed the ball and then screamed toward the Tennessee sideline while waving his arms in the air.
Pelissero says that at this time no other Ravens players were fined.
But this celebration didn’t come out of nowhere. This incident came two months after the Titans’ players huddled on the Ravens’ logo before the teams’ regular-season matchup, which led to a confrontation between Baltimore coach John Harbaugh and Tennessee players, including cornerback Malcom Butler.
However, the Titans players News 2 talked with made it clear that what happened in Baltimore was not intentional. They explained it was apart of their pregame ritual, something they’ve been doing for several years when playing on the road.
As for Peters, Pelissero reports that he will appeal the fine.