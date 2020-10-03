Report: Quarterback Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19, Patriots-Chiefs game postponed

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19, league sources tell ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

The Patriots released a statement on Twitter on Saturday morning saying that they received notice that a player tested positive and immediately went into self-quarantine:

Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020

With this news, the NFL has postponed Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs and released this statement:

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

The game is now expected to be rescheduled for either Monday or Tuesday, considering additional positive tests do not arise.

Patriots-Chiefs game is being postponed and is expected to be played Monday or Tuesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

This is the first major NFL player diagnosed with COVID-19 during the season, coming just a few days after the Tennessee Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers game was postponed due to an outbreak within the Titans organization.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE