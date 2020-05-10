Reports- NHL eyeing two different plans to resume play

Nashville Predators center Kyle Turris (8) celebrates with left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, as right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33), also of Sweden, joins the group after Forsberg scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Earlier this week MLS and some NBA teams returned to their practice facilities, but Commissioner Gary Bettman still hasn’t come up with plan when the current NHL season will resume. However, there are several reports out that say the league has narrowed it down to a couple different scenarios.

The first scenario includes 24 teams. Under this plan, the top four teams would battle for playoff seeding and the bottom teams would compete in postseason play-in games.

The second plan would be a little different, with only 16 teams heading straight into the playoffs, with no regular-season games recovered.

It still hasn’t been explained how standings for the returning teams in either scenario would be determined or where the games would be played.

All NHL teams played between 68 and 71 games of their 82-game schedule when the season was put on pause.