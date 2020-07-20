Report: NFL proposes single preseason game in 2020

Tennessee Titans fans cheer during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From four to two to one. That has been the pathway toward navigating how many preseason games NFL teams will play in 2020.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday the latest proposal to the players association is just one preseason game as opposed to their original proposal of two. If approved, the single preseason game would happen the third week of preseason around August 27th.

This is one step closer to what the players want which is no preseason games. The NFLPA recommended having no preseason contests after NFL health and safety officials recommended a 21-day ramp-up period ahead of the first live game action. The proposal from the NFL would allow optimal time for players to “ramp up.”

It remains unclear how home teams will be dictated with only one preseason game per team and if fans will be allowed inside stadiums or at preseason practices.

News 2 is your Titans preseason headquarters and all four games were slated to be on our air, but we will continue to update viewers on the latest information.