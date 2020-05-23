Report: NBA in talks to resume play at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. Something is finally clear in the uncertain NBA. Players believe they’re going to play games again this season. The obvious questions like how, where and when remain unanswered. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

We’re getting closer. You can almost taste it.

The NBA is eyeing a return in late July and are currently in talks with representatives at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida, according to a report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Her reporting cited a statement made by NBA spokesperson Mike Bass.

“The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing,” Bass said. “Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place.”

The Association was the first major American sports league to press pause on its season on March 11th when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Play was stopped just weeks before the playoffs were set to begin and it remains unclear as to whether or not the NBA will complete the remainder of the regular season or jump right into playoff basketball.

Some teams across the country have opened up facilities for practice, but according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA board of governors will have a call Friday to iron out more details about proceeding with the season and getting players back in facilities beforehand for training.