Report: Jonnu Smith reaches agreement with Patriots

FILE – Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) looks on at halftime of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, fikle photo. The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jonnu Smith in their biggest move to date to fill the void created by the departure of Rob Gronkowski. Smith, who was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft, agreed Monday, March 15, 2021, to a four-year, $50 million deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The goodbye’s continue for Titans fans.

Impending Free Agent tight end Jonnu Smith has reportedly agreed to terms on a new deal with the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Smith reached an agreement with New England on a four-year, $50 million deal that includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed.

Former Titans’ TE Jonnu Smith reached agreement with the Patriots on a 4–year, $50 million deals that includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed, @DrewJRosenhaus told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

The NFL’s legal tampering period kicked off at noon eastern on Monday meaning teams can begin to negotiate deals with the agents of free agent players, but nothing becomes official until the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 17.

Every deal reported at this date is not yet signed, but will be on Wednesday.

According to analytics ace, Warren Sharp, Smith’s deal marks the most Bill Belichick has spent on a pass catcher as Patriots general manager. The tight end’s average annual value of $12.5 million/year is more than the next-highest of former Patriots wideout Wes Welker who received the franchise tag worth $9.5 million.

WOW – Bill Belichick is spending the MOST he has EVER spent on a pass catcher!



average per year in Patriots history:



$12.5 M/yr: Jonnu Smith <<<<

$ 9.5 M/yr: Wes Welker (tag)

$ 9.0 M/yr: Randy Moss

$ 9.0 M/yr: Rob Gronkowski

$ 7.8 M/yr: Julian Edelman

$ 5.7 M/yr: Danny Amendola https://t.co/XGCPGpCvL4 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 15, 2021

Smith’s $31.25 million fully guaranteed would be the most ever for a tight end. 49er’s George Kittle’s recent contract had $30 million guaranteed at signing with a potential $40 million in guarantees.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported earlier in the day that both Corey Davis and Smith are not expected to return to the Titans.