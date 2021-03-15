Report: Jonnu Smith reaches agreement with Patriots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The goodbye’s continue for Titans fans.
Impending Free Agent tight end Jonnu Smith has reportedly agreed to terms on a new deal with the New England Patriots.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Smith reached an agreement with New England on a four-year, $50 million deal that includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed.
The NFL’s legal tampering period kicked off at noon eastern on Monday meaning teams can begin to negotiate deals with the agents of free agent players, but nothing becomes official until the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 17.
Every deal reported at this date is not yet signed, but will be on Wednesday.
According to analytics ace, Warren Sharp, Smith’s deal marks the most Bill Belichick has spent on a pass catcher as Patriots general manager. The tight end’s average annual value of $12.5 million/year is more than the next-highest of former Patriots wideout Wes Welker who received the franchise tag worth $9.5 million.
Smith’s $31.25 million fully guaranteed would be the most ever for a tight end. 49er’s George Kittle’s recent contract had $30 million guaranteed at signing with a potential $40 million in guarantees.
ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported earlier in the day that both Corey Davis and Smith are not expected to return to the Titans.