NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It may be Derrick Henry’s birthday, but Titans fans are the ones getting a present.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Henry is expected to practice tomorrow.

Based on what Mike Vrabel told us on Monday, this seemed to be the direction it was trending it.

The next step is for the Titans to officially designate him to return off IR. Meaning, he can return to practice, but will remain on Injured Reserve.

As far as his availability for Sunday’s regular season finale against the Texans, the team has to make a decision on whether or not to activate him by 3pm Saturday.