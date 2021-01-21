Report: Former Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees expected to join Atlanta Falcons staff

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It looks like former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees is coming out of retirement to join the Atlanta Falcons, reuniting with newly named head coach Arthur Smith.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are expected to hire Pees as their defensive coordinator.

The #Falcons staff is taking shape. Under coach Arthur Smith, Atlanta is expected to hire veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees out of retirement, sources say, and they are working toward hiring Dave Ragone of the #Bears as their new offensive coordinator. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2021

Pees, 71, most recently served as the Titans’ defensive coordinator for two seasons before retiring for the second time in just 25 months. During that time he worked alongside Smith.

During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, while Pees was in Tennessee, the Titans ranked third and 12th in scoring defense and eighth and 21st in total defense.

Titans fans were hoping Pees would rejoin the Two-Tone Blue, especially after he hinted he might want to come out of retirement. And while the Titans currently have a defensive coordinator opening, there is no clarity on whether or not head coach Mike Vrabel asked Pees to return.

In Atlanta, Pees will be tasked with taking over a Falcons defense that has many issues. Their defense has finished in the bottom third of the league in total defense the last three seasons and is best known for blowing late leads.

Smith is also targeting the Chicago Bears passing game coordinator Dave Ragone for offensive coordinator, as well, Rapoport reported. The two worked together in Tennessee from 2011 to 2013 when Ragone was the wide receivers and quarterbacks coach and Smith was a quality control assistant and assistant tight ends coach. Smith will call the plays as he did in Tennessee.