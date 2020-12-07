Report: Clowney quietly underwent season-ending knee surgery

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) pauses between plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jadeveon Clowney’s tenure as a Tennessee Titan may have officially ended according to a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Clowney “quietly underwent season-ending surgery on Wednesday,” according to Rapoport.

#Titans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney quietly underwent season-ending knee surgery on Wednesday, sources say. My story on what’s next for the disruptive defender: https://t.co/rLbV0Tq6zQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2020

The Titans pass rusher was placed on Injured Reserve with a knee injury on November 21st, but the idea of surgery in Clowney’s future was not a new one.

Back on November 4th, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported Clowney could miss time as he considered surgery to repair a meniscus injury. He did end up missing the Bears game that Sunday, Week 9, but returned to the lineup for The Titans Week 10 game against Indianapolis.

With Clowney’s placement on IR Week 11 and the three-week return rule this season, there was a chance he could be available later in the season.

Following the Titans 41-35 loss to the Browns, Mike Vrabel was asked about Clowney’s status moving forward.

“He’s on injured reserve. We could bring him back. I just don’t know where his health is right now in the short-term, so I couldn’t honestly answer that just from a standpoint that until he’s seen our doctors and they give us idea. But, I’m not standing here today expecting to have J.D. (Jadeveon Clowney) back.”

If that’s the case, No. 99 will finish the season with 20 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 6 quarterback hits and 4 passes defensed. In terms of game-changing plays, Clowney produced one forced fumble and no sacks.

“I think maybe we could reflect on that and the players that are injured after the season, but I literally come in every single day and try to find out who we have available, who is here, who’s on the active roster, who is on the practice squad, and then coach them and make a game-plan. So, he hasn’t been out there for a few weeks, so really that’s just kind of how it goes when guys are hurt or they go on injured reserve. You just are moving past that,” continued Vrabel.

The seven-year NFL veteran signed a one-year $11.5 million guaranteed salary with the Titans that carried a $12.7 million cap hit according to Spotrac.