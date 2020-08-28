Report: Big Ten football could start Thanksgiving Weekend

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- As of right now, the Big Ten doesn’t have any official plans to play football this Fall, however a report from ESPN says that conference is discussing the possibility of starting the season Thanksgiving weekend.
Sources tell ESPN that an early January start with an eight- or nine-game schedule at indoor venues been gathering the most attention, but setting the season kickoff around Thanksgiving is a real possibility.
On August 11, the Big Ten became the first Power 5 conference to postpone its fall football season, with medical concerns related to COVID-19. However league’s process of coming to that decision has gathered criticism from coaches, administrators, players and players’ parents.
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has explained that the league did form a return to competition task force, which will examine options for football season and other fall sports.
Big Ten coaches have also been vocal about their teams playing some sort of a season. Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Penn State’s James Franklin are pushing for the season to start in early January and wrap up before the NFL draft.