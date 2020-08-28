Report: Big Ten football could start Thanksgiving Weekend

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Ohio State players celebrate the team’s 34-21 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, in Indianapolis. The Big Ten won’t play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports’ power conferences to yield to the pandemic. The move announced Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.(AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- As of right now, the Big Ten doesn’t have any official plans to play football this Fall, however a report from ESPN says that conference is discussing the possibility of starting the season Thanksgiving weekend.

Sources tell ESPN that an early January start with an eight- or nine-game schedule at indoor venues been gathering the most attention, but setting the season kickoff around Thanksgiving is a real possibility.

On August 11, the Big Ten became the first Power 5 conference to postpone its fall football season, with medical concerns related to COVID-19. However league’s process of coming to that decision has gathered criticism from coaches, administrators, players and players’ parents.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has explained that the league did form a return to competition task force, which will examine options for football season and other fall sports.

Big Ten coaches have also been vocal about their teams playing some sort of a season. Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Penn State’s James Franklin are pushing for the season to start in early January and wrap up before the NFL draft.