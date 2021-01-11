Report: Arthur Smith set to interview for six teams following Titans loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith didn’t spend Sunday licking his wounds after the Titans season ended at the hands of the Ravens.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Smith interviewed Sunday night with the Jaguars for their head coach opening.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2021

Smith has been reported to be in the running for all six head coaching vacancies and now that the Titans season is over, he is freed up to entertain all interviews. Schefter continues to say he’s scheduled for more interviews on Monday with the Jets, Falcons and Chargers, and then the Lions on Tuesday.

Smith turned a Titans offense averaging less than 20 points per game in 2018 to averaging over 30 ppg in 2020. Smith was elevated from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator following Matt LaFleur’s departure at the conclusion of the 2018 season. Smith joined the Titans organization as a quality control coach in 2011 and has spent 10 seasons in Nashville. He has held his current title with the Titans for the last two seasons.