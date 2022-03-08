GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WKRN) – After two years worth of uncertainty and debate, Aaron Rodgers is staying put, according to Pat McAfee.

McAfee’s report continues to say that Rodgers will officially return to the Green Bay Packers but there’s no current deal in place, yet it’s expected to be “cap friendly.”

However, a conflicting report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Rodgers has agreed to terms on a 4-year $200 million deal. He becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history and boasts $153 million in guaranteed money.

Despite all that, Rapoport says it is set to bring his cap number down.

Late Friday night, Mike Florio reported Rodgers is torn between staying with the Packers or moving on to a potential three destinations. The Titans, in addition to the Steelers and Broncos, were listed as a potential landing spot.